Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s (NASDAQ:SNYR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 21st

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 21st. Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) had issued 1,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $10,350,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNYR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synergy CHC Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.