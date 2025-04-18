Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 837.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

SMCI stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

