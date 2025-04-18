Synovus Financial Corp Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $220.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $195.69 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

