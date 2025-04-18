Synovus Financial Corp Has $486,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

