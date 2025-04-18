Synovus Financial Corp Has $576,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.