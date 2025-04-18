Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.