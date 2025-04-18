Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,319 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after buying an additional 14,996,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $324,857,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $39,339,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

