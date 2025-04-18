Synovus Financial Corp Sells 500 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,128,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,638,000 after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $78,203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SON opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

