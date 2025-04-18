Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

