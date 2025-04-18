Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stake Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

TLN opened at $203.46 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

