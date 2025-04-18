Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Issues Earnings Results

Tanfield Group (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tanfield Group had a negative return on equity of 0.00% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Tanfield Group Price Performance

LON:TAN opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Friday. Tanfield Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19,333.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Tanfield Group alerts:

Tanfield Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.