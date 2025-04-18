Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $174.48 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

