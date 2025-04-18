TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
