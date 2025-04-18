TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

