TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Lessened by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.84%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

