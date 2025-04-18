TD Securities Cuts West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $99.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

NYSE WFG opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.08 and a beta of 1.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

