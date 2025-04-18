TD Securities Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$58.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.20.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$58.12 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.14 and a 1-year high of C$58.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total transaction of C$587,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total value of C$413,226.00. Insiders have sold 133,150 shares of company stock worth $5,499,984 over the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

