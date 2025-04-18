Technology Stocks To Consider – April 17th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares in companies primarily involved in the development and distribution of technology products or services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and digital communication platforms. These stocks are often characterized by rapid growth, innovation, and high volatility, reflecting both the dynamic nature of the industry and the risks associated with technological advancements and market shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.93. 203,586,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,961,533. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,766,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,707,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $505.09. 9,275,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.81. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Featured Articles