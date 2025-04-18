Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $109,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,153,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,949,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,765,000 after acquiring an additional 791,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,101,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.