Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold” Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -817,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -1,800,000.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

