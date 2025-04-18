Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Terna has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

