The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after purchasing an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,536,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

