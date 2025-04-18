The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $23,349,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $21,412,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $238.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.41. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

