The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.91.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $238.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.41. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.