The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $26.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of CDNA opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.18. CareDx has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CareDx by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

