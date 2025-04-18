The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Bank of America cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NEO opened at $9.55 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,107.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 85,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 646,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

