The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $257.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,620,058.57. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,819 shares of company stock worth $2,127,508. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.