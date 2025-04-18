The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:SHW opened at $333.03 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
