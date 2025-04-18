The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,920,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the March 15th total of 17,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

