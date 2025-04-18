Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 49,799 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 49,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $417,813.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,723.43. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OPFI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPFI shares. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities downgraded OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

