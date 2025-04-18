Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 29.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) rose 29.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 5,528,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,642,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of £2.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.98.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Further Reading

