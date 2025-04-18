Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02). 6,722,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,806,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

