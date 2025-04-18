Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.84. Thryv shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 37,141 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

Thryv Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.