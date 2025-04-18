Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.
Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Trading Up 5.2 %
TDVXF stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Tobii Dynavox AB has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $6.90.
About Tobii Dynavox AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tobii Dynavox AB (publ)
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Strategic Reset Begins: Intel Sells Controlling Stake in Altera
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tariff-Resistant Kinder Morgan Is a Good Buy in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.