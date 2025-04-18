Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Trading Up 5.2 %

TDVXF stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Tobii Dynavox AB has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

About Tobii Dynavox AB (publ)

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) develops and sells assistive technology products for communication in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides technology and solutions for augmentative and alternative communication for people with disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury.

