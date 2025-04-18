Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 74.4% in March

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

THOGF opened at C$25.75 on Friday. Toho Gas has a 12 month low of C$25.75 and a 12 month high of C$25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.24.

Toho Gas Company Profile

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

