Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 74.4% in March

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
THOGF opened at C$25.75 on Friday. Toho Gas has a 12 month low of C$25.75 and a 12 month high of C$25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.24.
Toho Gas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toho Gas
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.