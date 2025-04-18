Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $120.35.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. Analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

