Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 17th

Oracle, MSP Recovery, SMX (Security Matters) Public, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in developing, implementing, or leveraging blockchain technology to enhance their products or services. These companies may span various sectors, including cryptocurrency mining, fintech, and supply chain management, making their stock performance closely tied to the evolving market and regulatory landscape surrounding blockchain innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $365.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,034. MSP Recovery has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 35,437,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. SMX has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $619.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMX

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,634,290. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 14,664,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,996,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $855.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 5.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380,153. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 107,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average is $191.26. Globant has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Read More