Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Lowered to C$130.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TIH. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.94.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$112.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$116.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$107.32 and a 1 year high of C$134.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$606,250.00. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,504 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

