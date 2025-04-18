Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $611,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TT opened at $333.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $286.32 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.