Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,124 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,857,000 after purchasing an additional 103,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,169.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $226.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average is $262.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

