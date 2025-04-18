Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.