Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,334,000.

SMH opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

