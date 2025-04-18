Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after purchasing an additional 571,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.