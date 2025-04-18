Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

