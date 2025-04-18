Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 501 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,503.47. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,545. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,849 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.