Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

