Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,964 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,384,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,716,000 after buying an additional 450,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,081,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,203,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $68.81.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.