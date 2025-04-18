Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $524,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,714,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after buying an additional 2,628,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,891 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

