Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 59.1% increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TPRKY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

