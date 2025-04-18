Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 17,070 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,537,000 after buying an additional 610,698 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.21.

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

