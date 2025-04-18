Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Wayfair by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,540,586.85. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $610,061.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,797.44. This trade represents a 19.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,863 shares of company stock worth $4,847,429 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.72. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.