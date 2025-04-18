Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

